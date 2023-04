President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with People's Republic of China leader Xi Jinping on April 26. Zelenskyy said this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I had a long and meaningful phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March Zelenskyy invited the head of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping to Ukraine.

In March 2023, Xi Jinping revealed that he planned to speak with Zelenskyy for the first time in a full-scale war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

On February 24, the PRC leadership presented the so-called 12-point "peace plan" to end the war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in the Chinese "peace plan" he liked two points that talk about territorial integrity and nuclear security.

On March 20, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the PRC's "peace plan" would actually ratify the occupation of part of Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden believes that China's proposed "peace plan" is beneficial only to Russia.