The Ukrainian Air Force shot down six Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and 12 other missiles during a terrorist attack by the Russian aggressor state on Ukraine on the night of May 16. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this on his Twitter account on Tuesday, May 16.

"Another unbelievable success for the Ukrainian Air Forces! Last nught, our sky defenders shot down SIX russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and 12 other missiles. 80-1-6 = X. russian terrorists have no chance of prevailing over Ukraine. Their weapons can and should be countered by Western ones," Reznikov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the stocks of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in Russia were reduced to 49 pieces.

On May 6, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant GeneralMyikola Oleshchuk, confirmed that on May 4, the Ukrainian military actually shot down the Kinzhal missile using the Patriot air defense system.

On May 10, the United States confirmed the downing of the Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile using the MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.