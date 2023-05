The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, confirmed that on the night of May 4, the Defense Forces eliminated the Russian Kh-47 - Kinzhal missile, which, as the enemy claimed, had no analogues. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

The missile, which was eliminated by the defenders, was launched in the direction of the Kyiv Region from the MiG-31K aircraft from the territory of Russia.

He added that it was possible to shoot down the enemy missile with the help of the American MIM-104 Patriot air defense system, handed over to Ukraine by Western partners.

"And one more thing: you don't need to run, as they say in Ukraine, ahead of your father to hell, to make public in advance information that the enemy can use! We will definitely report what, where, with what, and when we shot down! In our own time," remarked the Commander.

He also added that in difficult moments, when the Russian Federation launches another missile attack on our country, it is better to calm down and help those who need it.

"When loud explosions are heard in the air, my daughter reassures the neighbors every time with the words: calm down, our air defense is working! - says the Commander of the Air Force. - Talk to your neighbors, help each other in difficult moments, believe in our Air Force, believe in air defense!"

Russian Kh-47M Kinzhal missiles have been in service with the Russian army since 2018. In the Russian Federation, they are called "hypersonic", but in fact it is a ballistic missile.

The warhead of the Kh-47M is 500 kg, the speed of the missile is 3,500 - over 12,000 km/h. After launch from the aircraft, the missile rises to a great height in the upper layers of the atmosphere. And when approaching a target along a ballistic trajectory, it can develop a speed of about 12,000 km/h.