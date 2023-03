Russia's stockpile of hypersonic Kinzhal missiles has dwindled to 49 after the latest missile attack on Ukraine.

This was stated by the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Nayev, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"During the strike on March 9, the enemy launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine using 63 cruise missiles. Of them, 31 are Kh-101/555, 20 Kalibr missiles, 6 units of Kh-22 and 6 hypersonic Kinzhal missiles - this is 11% of their total number, the Russians currently have 49 such missiles," he said.

In addition, Nayev said, 16 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 8 Shahed-131/136 UAVs were used.

"All this once again shows Ukraine's need for modern anti-aircraft missile systems. But those missiles that we can shoot down with the available means, as you can see, are being hit. And the effectiveness of hit, even under mixed mass fire, is quite high," he added.

