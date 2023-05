The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NAСB) has exposed the head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev to receive a bribe of about USD 3 million (about UAH 110 million at the current rate - ed.). This information was confirmed to ZN.UA by a source in the NACB leadership.

The bureau is expected to report more details on this tomorrow, May 16.

It is reported that NACB detectives exposed the head of the Supreme Court of Ukraine Vsevolod Kniazev on a bribe of USD 3 million.

At the same time, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported on Telegram that its representatives, together with the NAСB, exposed "large-scale corruption in the Supreme Court of Ukraine." We are talking about a scheme for obtaining undue benefits by management and judges.

"Urgent investigative action is underway. Details afterwards," states the post with a photo with a large amount of US dollars in cash.

