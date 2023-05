The Plenum of the Supreme Court will hold an extraordinary session on Tuesday, May 16 due to events related to the Head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev.

This is stated in the message of the Supreme Court on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Dear judges of the Supreme Court! In connection with the events taking place around the Chairman of the Supreme Court V.S. Kniazev, an extraordinary meeting of the Plenum of the Supreme Court will be held on May 16, 2023. The time will be announced additionally," the court notes.

The corresponding order was signed by the secretary of the Plenum of the Supreme Court, Luspenyk.

Mass media were also invited to the meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Ukrainian News Agency’s sources in law enforcement agencies, Supreme Court Chairman Vsevolod Kniazev is suspected of having received almost USD 3 million in bribes from people close to businessman and former Member of Parliament Zhevaho, who is internationally wanted, for the decision in his favor.

Kniazev was not detained, as this requires the permission of the High Council of Justice.

Large-scale corruption in the Supreme Court was discovered by undercover detectives.