The head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, was not detained, as this requires the permission of the High Council of Justice.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office are conducting a series of investigations into alleged bribes for the leadership of the Supreme Court.

The head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev appears in the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine exposed the Chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev for receiving a bribe in the amount of about USD 3 million (approximately UAH 110 million at the current exchange rate - ed.).

The Head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev said that the words of the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andrii Smyrnov about the list of candidates for the positions of members of the High Council of Justice approved by the Ethics Council could harm the judicial reform in Ukraine. Smyrnov replied that not only he, but also anti-corruption organizations questioned the quality of the candidates.

The Head of the Supreme Court compared Danilov to a man who shouts at his wife to assert himself.

The Supreme Court elected Vsevolod Kniazev as the head of the court in 2021. He was the secretary of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court. Previously, he worked as the head of the Mykolaiv District Administrative Court.