The Supreme Court elected Vsevolod Kniazev as the chairperson of the court.

98 out of 169 judges voted for his candidacy at the plenary session, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The newly elected head of the court will take office on December 1 for a period of 4 years.

Kniazev worked as the secretary of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

Previously, he was the chairperson of the Mykolaiv District Administrative Court.

Besides, he has a lawyer's certificate.

The election of the head of the court was held by secret ballot.

Oleh Tkachuk, a judge of the Civil Court of Cassation, who was previously the head of the Council of Judges (received 7 votes), and Volodymyr Pohrebniak, a judge of the Economic Court of Cassation (49 votes), also claimed this position.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the head of the Supreme Court, Valentyna Danyshevska, announced that she was resigning.

She had no intention of nominating herself for the post of a new head.

