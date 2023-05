Around midnight on May 14, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed four enemy Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and one Orlan-10 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAV.

This was reported in the Air Force of Ukraine.

"Around midnight on May 14, 2023, four enemy attack UAVs Shahed-136/131 and one reconnaissance UAV of operational-tactical level Orlan-10 were destroyed in the northeastern direction, in the area of responsibility of the air command East," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff noted that at night the occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shahed kamikaze drones. Information about the consequences of this attack was being clarified.

Meanwhile, on May 14, 46 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers.

In addition, in the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, the situation is currently difficult, but Ukrainian troops managed to advance for several days. At the same time, the Russians do not change their goals.

On May 14, Ukrainian defenders captured more than ten enemy positions in the north and south of the outskirts of Bakhmut and cleared a large area of the forest massif near Ivanivske. They also captured the occupiers.