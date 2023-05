On May 14, a total of 46 combat clashes took place between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the Russian invaders.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

Tonight, Russian terrorists once again attacked Ukraine with Shahed kamikaze drones. Information regarding the consequences of this attack is currently being clarified.

Over the past day, the enemy conducted 11 rocket attacks, in particular, on the cities of Kharkiv, Kostiantynivka, and the village of Zolochiv. In addition, it carried out 41 airstrikes and 74 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Civilians suffered, and private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to concentrate its primary efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes - 46 combat clashes occurred. Bakhmut and Mariyinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

On the Volyn and Poliske axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the settlements of Hirske, Leonivka, and Popivka in the Chernihiv Region; Volfine, Sadky, and Mohrytsia in the Sumy Region, as well as Oleksandrivka and Starytsia in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensives in the districts of Masyutivka and Synkivka. Airstrikes were carried out in the areas of Vilshana and Kislivka settlements. Kamianka, Topoli, Krasne Pershe, Figolivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kindrashivka, Tabaivka in the Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Lyman axis. He carried out airstrikes in the settlements of Yampil, Dibrova, Belogorivka, Verkhnokamianske, and Spirne. Makiivka in the Luhansk Region, Belogorivka, Verkhnokamianske Spirne, and Berestov in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. During the day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions on the axis of the settlements of Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, and Predtechyne. Carried out airstrikes near Ivankivske and Stupochky. Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Chervone, Kostiantynivka, Druzhba, Sieverne, Toretsk, and Shumy in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Novokalynove and Avdiyivka, shelled the settlements of Stepove, Lastochkyne, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Netailove, Pervomaiske, and Karlivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Marinka axis, units of the defense forces repelled numerous enemy attacks in the city of Mariyinka. At the same time, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

During the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk axis. He shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Novoukrayinka, and Prechistivka.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. It carried out airstrikes in the Kizomys and Stanyslav settlements in the Kherson Region. The enemy shelled about 40 settlements. These are, in particular, Vremivka and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohoriya, Mala Tokmachka, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region; Zolota Balka, Vesele, Lviv, Antonivka, Dniprovske, and Kizomys in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

During the day, AFU aviation conducted 17 strikes on areas where enemy personnel and military equipment were concentrated. Also, our defenders shot down two enemy reconnaissance UAVs of the Orlan-10 type and destroyed the Supercam UAV.

Missile troops and artillery units hit one command post, six manpower concentration areas, four artillery units in firing positions, one anti-aircraft defense, and seven more important enemy targets.

As earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation admitted that they had to retreat to a "new frontier" north of Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported that on May 14, Ukrainian defenders captured more than ten enemy positions in the north and south of the outskirts of Bakhmut and cleared a large area of the forest massif in the Ivanovo District. They also captured the occupiers.