AFU Advance Near Bakhmut. More Than Dozen Positions Of Invaders Captured On Sunday - Maliar

On Sunday, May 14, the Ukrainian defenders captured more than ten enemy positions in the north and south of the outskirts of Bakhmut and cleared a significant area of ​ ​ forest in the area of Ivanove. They also captured the invaders.

It was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar on Telegram.

"We continue to move forward in the Bakhmut direction in the suburbs. Our units have captured more than ten enemy positions in the north and south of the outskirts of Bakhmut and cleared up a significant area of ​ ​ forest in the area of Ivanove. Enemy soldiers from different units were captured," she wrote.

According to Maliar, it is "very hot" in Bakhmut itself.

"The enemy gathered all its forces there and tries to advance, destroying everything in its path. Fierce fighting continues," Maliar said.

Recall that earlier the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation admitted that in the north of Bakhmut they had to retreat to a "new line."

Meanwhile, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Ukrainian soldiers are moving forward in the Bakhmut direction. According to Syrskyi, the Russians "lose equipment and manpower."