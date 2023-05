At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Tonight, once again, Russian terrorists attacked Ukraine with Shahed kamikaze drones," the General Staff reported.

Information regarding the consequences of this attack is currently being clarified.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 11 rocket attacks, in particular, on the cities of Kharkiv, Kostiantynivka, and the village of Zolochiv.

In addition, it carried out 41 airstrikes and launched 74 rocket attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Civilians suffered, and private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 14, a total of 46 combat clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian occupiers.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation admitted they had to retreat to a "new frontier" north of Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported that on May 14, Ukrainian defenders captured more than ten enemy positions in the north and south of the outskirts of Bakhmut and cleared a large area of the forest massif in the Ivanovo district. They also captured the occupiers.