During the past day, April 11, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 750 Russian occupiers, 5 tanks and 15 artillery systems. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

So, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 12, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 197,670 (+ 750) people eliminated;

tanks ‒ 3 745 (+ 5) units;

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 7,295 (+ 8) units;

artillery systems - 3 068 (+ 15) units;

MLRS - 559 (+ 2) units;

air defense equipment ‒ 312 (+ 2) units;

aircraft - 308 (+ 0) units;

helicopters - 294 (+ 0) units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 2,636 (+ 9);

cruise missiles ‒ 970 (+ 0);

ships/boats ‒ 18 (+ 0) units;

vehicles and tank trucks - 5,996 (+ 12) units;

special equipment ‒ 393 (+ 2).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar claims that Ukraine is making counterattacks within defense, thus denying the statements of Russian propagandists about the alleged beginning of a counterattack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, on May 11, Russian propagandists began to report on the alleged beginning of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, they announced the alleged operation to encircle the forces of the aggressor state of Russia in the Bakhmut direction and the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Maiorsk.

CNN reports that the Ukrainian Defense Forces began "forming" operations to prepare for a counteroffensive against the occupying forces of the aggressor state of Russia.

On May 10, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were conducting effective counterattacks in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy retreated 2 km in certain areas of the front under the pressure of the Ukrainian army.