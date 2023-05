The Defense Forces of Ukraine began to "form" operations to prepare for a counteroffensive against the occupying forces of the aggressor state of Russia. This was reported by CNN with reference to the comments of high-ranking U.S. and Western military officials on Friday, May 12.

Officials explained to the publication that the "formation" of military operations, their basis, involves the destruction of such enemy targets as weapons depots, command centers, armored vehicles and artillery systems in order to prepare the battlefield for the offensive. This is a standard tactic developed before major joint operations.

"When Ukraine launched a counter-offensive in the south and northeast of the country late last summer, it was also preceded by airstrikes to build up the battlefield. These build-ups could last for days before the main part of any planned Ukrainian offensive, according to a senior U.S. military official," the message said.

Also, such military operations can be conducted to confuse the enemy, writes CNN.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 11, Russian propagandists began reporting on the alleged start of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 9, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot be considered as a single battle that will decide everything.

On May 7, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that expectations of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine may be overestimated in the world.