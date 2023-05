Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar declares that Ukraine is carrying out counterattacks within the limits of defense, thus denying the statements of Russian propagandists about the alleged start of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Maliar announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"What is happening now? Enemy troops are advancing in the east in several directions. We are conducting defense. Defensive measures include not only defense in the literal sense, but also counterattacks and active actions," she said.

Maliar emphasized that despite the fact that the enemy is strong, the Ukrainian defenders do not allow it to advance and in some places push the enemy back and destroy powerfully.

According to her, such situation in the east has been going on for several months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of May 11, Russian propagandists began to report the alleged start of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, they announced the alleged conduct of an operation to encircle the forces of the aggressor state of Russia in the direction of Bakhmut and the offensive of the AFU near Mayorsk.

CNN reports that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have begun "forming" operations to prepare for a counteroffensive against the occupying forces of the aggressor state of Russia.

On May 10, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are carrying out effective counterattacks in the direction of Bakhmut, and in some areas of the front, the enemy retreated by 2 km under the pressure of the Ukrainian army.