The Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted effective counterattacks in the Bakhmut direction of the Donetsk Region, thanks to which it was possible to push the invaders to a distance of 2 km.

The Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, May 10.

Syrskyi noted that the Russian occupiers in some areas of the front did not keep the onslaught of the Ukrainian defenders and retreated to a distance of up to two kilometers. According to him, the defensive operation exhausted the forces of the Wagner PMC mercenaries, who were sometimes replaced by worse-trained units of the regular troops of the Russian Federation, which were defeated and withdrew.

"Despite the significant concentration of troops and the loud statements of Russian war criminals about their intentions to take Bakhmut by May 9, the enemy could not capture the Ukrainian city. Our defense forces securely hold the front and prevent the enemy from moving forward. The battle for Bakhmut continues..." the Commander emphasized.

Separately, Syrskyi noted the work of the 3rd separate assault brigade.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, the former head of the Azov National Guard regiment, a serviceman of the 3rd separate assault brigade Andrii Biletskyi said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine counterattacked on the Bakhmut direction and liberated 9 square kilometers of territory from the Russian occupiers.

On May 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the statement of the head of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin that the 72nd separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces had fled from Bakhmut.

On May 9, the owner of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced the escape of the 72nd motorized rifle brigade in the Bakhmut area.