The troops of the aggressor state suffered heavy losses in manpower and were unable to implement plans to capture Bakhmut, Donetsk Region. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on her Telegram channel on Friday, May 12.

Maliar noted that the situation around Bakhmut remained a leading topic in Russian Telegram channels and mass media during the week, as the city has a very important and almost sacred meaning for the enemy. According to her, at the same time, the Russians invent their successes and misinform about the alleged shortage of ammunition.

"And the real situation during the week is such that, despite the availability of weapons: the enemy failed to implement their plans; the enemy suffered heavy losses of manpower; our defenders advanced 2 km in the Bakhmut direction; we did not lose a single position in Bakhmut this week," Maliar emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 11, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are not going to leave Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out effective counterattacks in the Bakhmut direction of the Donetsk Region, thanks to which it was possible to push the occupiers to a distance of 2 km.

On May 10, the former head of the Azov regiment of the National Guard, a soldier of the 3rd separate assault brigade, Andrii Biletskyi, said that the AFU counterattacked in the Bakhmut direction and freed 9 square kilometers of territory from the Russian occupiers.