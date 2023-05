The resistance forces of Ukraine are not going to leave Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region and will remain there as long as the military leadership sees fit.

NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov stated this on the air of the national telethon.

Commenting on yesterday's statement by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Danilov emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to achieve tactical and strategic goals in Bakhmut.

"Yesterday's statement by Syrskyi is absolutely true - we are gradually advancing, but keep in mind that the Bakhmut area is 41 km ², there is something to work with, there is where to work, and our military is working out these issues. We have partial success. We are not going to surrender Bakhmut," Danilov said.

He also criticized the statement of the leader of the mercenaries of PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, emphasizing that the Wagnerites actually have ammunition and lie about the lack of shells.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted effective counterattacks in the Bakhmut direction of the Donetsk Region, thanks to which it was possible to push the invaders to a distance of 2 km.

On May 10, the former head of the Azov National Guard regiment, a serviceman of the 3rd separate assault brigade Andrii Biletskyi said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine counterattacked on the Bakhmut direction and liberated 9 square kilometers of territory from the Russian occupiers.