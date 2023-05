Servicemen of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) counterattacked the Bakhmut axis and freed nine square kilometers of territory from the Russian occupiers.

The corresponding statement was made by the former head of the Azov National Guard regiment, a serviceman of the 3rd brigade Andrii Biletskyi.

According to him, as a result of the offensive of the brigade's fighters, it was possible to break through the defense of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation on one of the areas of the front in the Bakhmut area.

"Offensive actions were carried out in a strip 3 km wide and 2.6 km deep. This entire territory has been completely liberated from the Russian occupation forces," said Biletskyi.

As earlier reported, in the Bakhmut area, AFU servicemen defeated two companies of the 72nd brigade of the occupiers. The Ukrainian military also destroyed a significant amount of enemy equipment and took prisoners.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 9, the owner of Wagner private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced the escape of the 72nd motorized rifle brigade in the Bakhmut area.

According to him, the Wagner troopers were able to hold the hole in the defense at the cost of the death of about 500 mercenaries.