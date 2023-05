Motor Sich Ex-President Bohuslaiev Asks To Exchange Him To Russia - Sources

The former president of Motor Sich Vyacheslav Bohuslaiev, suspected of aiding the aggressor state, asked to be included in the list for exchange with Russia.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

The application signed by Bohuslaiev was sent to the name of the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak.

"Please add me to the list for exchange with the Russian Federation," Bohuslaiev asked.

The document bears his signature and a note that Bohuslaiev, a pensioner, is disabled of the 1st group.

The application was sent on March 20.

Earlier, the President's Office reported that they do not rule out the possibility of exchanging Bohuslaiev, noting that this process may be similar to the exchange of the pro-Russian politician, Putin's godfather Viktor Medvedchuk, who was exchanged in September 2022 for 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Also, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Vasyl Maliuk, did not rule out the possibility of exchanging Bohuslaiev.

Bohuslaiev is charged with aiding the aggressor state, collaborating, facilitating the activities of a terrorist organization, and opposing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the court's decision, Bohuslaiev is in the pre-trial detention center.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU wants to exchange the president of Motor Sich Bohuslaiev for Ukrainian defenders.

The Security Service of Ukraine published evidence of the cooperation of Motor Sich’s president Bohuslaiev with the Russian Federation.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv took into custody the president of Motor Sich JSC Vyacheslav Bohuslaiev, who is suspected of collaborating with the Russian Federation during the war.