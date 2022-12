The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) plans to exchange the president of Motor Sich, Viyacheslav Bohuslayev, who is suspected of cooperation with the Russian Federation during the war, for Ukrainian defenders who are in captivity of the enemy.

Acting SSU head Vasyl Maliuk said this in an interview with 1+1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, taking into account the fact that Bohuslayev is 85 years old, he may spend the rest of his life in prison.

"Taking into account his age, he is threatened, we might say. with life imprisonment. He is 85 years old," Maliuk said.

Instead, in case of his exchange, Ukraine can return its defenders.

"Perhaps he will give all the necessary testimony and become a high-quality exchange fund, and we will be able to take a large number of our heroes from captivity for him," Maliuk assured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine prevented the export from Ukraine of rare cars, weapons and Scythian gold belonging to Viyacheslav Bohuslayev, the president of Motor Sich, who is suspected of cooperation with Russia.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv took into custody the president of the largest manufacturer of aircraft engines and gas turbine units, the Motor Sich company, Viyacheslav Bohuslayev, who is suspected of collaborating with Russia during the war.