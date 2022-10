The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv took into custody the president of Motor Sich JSC Viyacheslav Bohuslaev, who is suspected of collaborating with the Russian Federation during the war.

Ukrainian News has learned this from the Security Service of Ukraine.

At the request of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court chose him as a preventive measure in the form of detention.

During the next 60 days, while SSU investigators conduct a pre-trial investigation, he will not be able to leave the detention center.

In addition to the president of Motor Sich, a similar preventive measure was chosen for the head of one of the departments of this enterprise, who was also detained by the SSU.

Both defendants were notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Penal Code of Ukraine: Article 111-1 (collaborative activity); and Article 111-2 (assistance to the aggressor state).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The SSU conducts comprehensive measures to identify other participants in illegal activities and bring the guilty to justice.

Previously, the SSU published audio recordings of the telephone conversations of the president of Motor Sich, which confirm his cooperation with the enemy.

Even after the full-scale invasion of the aggressor, Bohuslaev, who had previously been repeatedly elected as a Verkhovna Rada member of the Party of Regions, continued to supply engines and other spare parts for Russian attack helicopters.

