Russian occupation troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region with Shaheds at night. Units of the Air Command East destroyed 3 enemy drones.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

"The aggressor directed the drones to the region again. Around midnight, units of the Eastern Air Command destroyed 3 drones. They downed Shaheds. Thanks to the air defense for the round-the-clock vigil," the message reads.

It is noted that the rest of the night in the Dnipropetrovsk Region passed without enemy attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 9, air defense forces shot down all 8 enemy missiles over the Dnipropetrovsk Region. Fragments of a Russian missile fell on a four-story building in Dnipro, one person was injured.

In total, on the night of Tuesday, May 9, Russian troops fired 25 sea- and air-based missiles on the territory of Ukraine. Most of them were aimed at Kyiv.

Meanwhile, during the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of May 8, the air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 35 Iranian-made Shahed barrage munitions.