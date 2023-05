Enemy attacks Ukraine with UAVs and missiles at night, Ukraine's air defense downs 100% of Shaheds

During Russia's attack overnight into May 8, the air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shot down 35 or 100% of Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the AFU.

"Overnight into May 8, 2023, the enemy attacked the Kyiv Region with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones. 35 attack UAVs were used, which attacked from the northern direction - the Seshcha Airfield (Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation)," the military said.

The forces and means of air defense of the Center Air Command of the Air Force, in cooperation with the members of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed all 35 Shaheds.

"At the same time, we remind you that even a 100-percent result of hitting air targets does not guarantee a safe stay where air defense is working," the Air Force noted.

Thus, the wreckage of anti-aircraft missiles and damaged UAVs must return to the ground, the Air Force Command reminded.

In addition, around midnight, Russian troops attacked the Odesa Region with Tu-22M3 long-range bombers. In total, the occupiers conducted eight launches from Cape Tarkhankut (occupied Crimea).