On the night of May 9, air defense forces shot down all 8 enemy missiles over the Dnipropetrovsk Region. Fragments of a Russian missile fell on a four-story building in Dnipro, one person was injured.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

"At night, military personnel from the East Air Command shot down all 8 missiles that the enemy directed at the region. Fragments of Russian "scrap metal" fell on a four-story building in Dnipro. A 32-year-old woman was injured, she is in the hospital," the message reads.

It is noted that the roof and ceilings of several apartments in the building were damaged.

In addition, the warhead of the missile was discovered on the third floor.

"While the explosive engineers were working, several dozen residents were evacuated. The dangerous fragments have already been removed, they will be destroyed," Lysak added.

Meanwhile, there was unrest in Nikopol district. The aggressor fired heavy artillery at Nikopol itself and the Marhanets community. One private house was destroyed, another 4 were damaged. An economic building and power lines were damaged. People were not injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, May 9, Russian troops fired 25 sea- and air-based missiles into the territory of Ukraine. Most of them were aimed at Kyiv.

About 15 air targets were detected near Kyiv, all of them were destroyed. Previously, without victims and serious destruction.