Air Force Does Not Confirm Downing Of Second Kinzhal

The Air Force does not confirm the downing of the second Kinzhal missile during the night missile attack of the Russian Federation.

This was announced by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat on the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If there had been a downing, we would have reported. There is no information about the downing of a ballistic missile," he said.

According to him, we have to wait for the information, currently there is no such information.

"There is no corroborating data. Both about use and about downing," the spokesman added.

Earlier, information appeared in the mass media about the downing of another Kinzhal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, there was no downing of the Kinzhal ballistic missile in the sky over Kyiv, as Russian terrorist forces did not use ballistics during the attack on the capital on May 4.

Subsequently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that on the night of May 4, the Defense Forces shot down a Russian Kh-47 Kinzhal missile.

The Air Force explained why the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not shoot down Russian aircraft.

On the night of Tuesday, May 9, Russian troops fired 25 sea- and air-based missiles on the territory of Ukraine. Most of them were aimed at Kyiv.