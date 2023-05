There was no Kinzhal ballistic missile shot down in the sky over Kyiv, as Russian terrorist troops did not use ballistics during the May 4 attack on the capital. It was stated in a comment to Suspilne by the speaker of the Air Force Yurii Ihnat on Friday, May 5.

A spokesman for the Air Force denied the information of Defense Express, which, citing its own sources, announced the likelihood of the downing of a Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile over Kyiv during the May 4 attack.

"I have already refuted a thousand times, you should have seen it yesterday. There was a possibility of use, but no ballistic missiles were recorded. What some heads of military administrations say there, they have already received for this," Ihnat emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 4, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi said that in Kyiv they will further strengthen the defense of the sky due to threats from representatives of the Russian authorities to strike at "decision-making centers."

The Ukrainian defenders on the night of May 4 destroyed 18 Shahed attack drones and a reconnaissance drone, in total, the enemy used up to 24 Shaheds for attacks.

In Kyiv, due to the fall of debris from downed enemy air targets in the Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi and Podilskyi Districts, cars parked nearby and road surfaces were partially damaged.