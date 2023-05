In several settlements in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson Region, the Russian invaders and local collaborators are curtailing the activities of the occupation administrations.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Monday, May 8.

So, for example, in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk on the weekend, Russians and collaborators loaded documents, office equipment and other property of the administrations into a car. And on the morning of Sunday, May 7, they left the city together with their families.

It is noted that similar activities of the invaders are observed in the temporarily occupied Mykhaylivka, Petrivka, Shevchenko, Shyroke, Ulyanivka, and Krasne.

We will remind, on April 18, the head of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, said that in the Kherson Region, the occupiers are preparing for another "gesture of goodwill".

And on April 25, she said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to clear the left-bank part of the Kherson Region. She called the key to success the observance of informational silence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last week the invaders announced the "evacuation" of the population of 18 settlements in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Region.