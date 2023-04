The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to clean up the strip on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region. However, information silence is required before the end of combat work.

The spokeswoman for the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalya Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon, RBC-Ukraine reports.

She noted that over the past three days, Ukrainian defenders have achieved success in the south. In this direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed from 13 to 22 units of military equipment.

"We manage to destroy artillery installations, tanks, armored vehicles, air defense equipment of the enemy. That is, our work on the cleanup of the same strip, the front strip of the left bank, is very powerful. But we are still working only in a counter-battery regime," Humeniuk said.

At the same time, the spokeswoman emphasized that the Ukrainian military needs information silence until the completion of combat missions. She urged Ukrainians not to comment on the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to believe in good news and defenders.

Earlier, ISW analysts said that the Ukrainian military probably took positions on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region.