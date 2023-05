Occupiers Report Deportation Of Over 1,500 Residents Of Zaporizhzhia Region As Part Of "Evacuation"

More than 1,500 residents of temporarily occupied settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region were deported to the south of the region as part of the so-called "evacuation", which the Russians announced on May 5.

This was stated by the "head" of the administration of the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Region, collaborator Yevhen Balytskyi.

"Already 1,552 people, including 632 minors, 145 patients of a psychoneurological center, including 10 people with reduced mobility, have been moved in an organized manner from the territory of five districts and two front-line cities," the collaborator wrote in Telegram.

According to him, some people are "evacuating" deep into the temporarily occupied territory of the region on their own.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 5, the Russian invaders announced an "evacuation" on the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

It is held in 18 settlements near the front line. In total, the Russians intend to evacuate approximately 70,000 people from settlements near the front line.

It will be recalled that earlier the Ukrainian mayor of the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that after the announcement of the "evacuation" panic began among the Russians and collaborators in the captured city.