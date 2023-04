In the occupied territory of the Kherson Region, the Russian invaders are preparing for another "gesture of goodwill," they have already stocked up on civilian clothes and packed the stolen property.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, the invaders are currently engineering the arrangement of borders on the left bank.

"They are really busy with the engineering arrangement of the borders - both the first, second, and third, and trying to mine areas that can be dangerous in terms of the landing of paratroopers,” she said.

Humeniuk added that the invaders are trying to cover almost all the coast with mines.

"This, as Kherson people on the right bank say, is a people's sign - they are definitely preparing for the next gesture. Because they packed the stolen property, sent, stocked up on civilian clothes and are now conducting such actions, this clearly indicates that they are preparing," she added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers significantly reduced activity on the Kinburn Spit.