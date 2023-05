In the village of Ilsky in the Krasnodar Krai of the aggressor state of Russia, a tank of an oil refinery caught fire for the second time in a day. Saboteurs or a drone attack are suspected in the attack. This was reported by the Russian Mash Telegram channel on Friday, May 5.

The channel writes that the fire at the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai started after a drone strike. According to preliminary information, the UAV flew into one of the installations, after which a fire started. No casualties were reported. According to other Russian channels, saboteurs are suspected in the attack.

This is already the second attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Ilsky oil refinery in two days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 4, a tank of an oil refinery caught fire in the Russian village of Ilsky in the Krasnodar Krai of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

In the morning of April 29, a fuel tank caught fire in the Kozacha Bukhta neighborhood in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied by the Russians. The "governor" of the city Mikhail Razvozhaev hastened to declare that the cause of the fire was a UAV hit.

The Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine commented on the explosions at the oil depot in Sevastopol. According to Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, at least 10 fuel tanks with a capacity of 40,000 tons were destroyed in Sevastopol as a result of the hit.