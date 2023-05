Court Arrests Park Inn hotel In Center Of Kyiv And Property Of Veres Group Of Companies Belonging To Novinsky

A court has arrested the hotel complex Park Inn by Radisson Kyiv Troyitska in the center of Kyiv near the Sports Palace and the property of the Veres group of companies owned by former parliamentarian Vadim Novinsky.

It was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by law enforcement sources.

"The arrested assets include the Park Inn by Radisson Kyiv Troyitska hotel complex located in the center of Kyiv, as well as the production and storage facilities of the Veres group of companies," the sources said.

Park Inn by Radisson Kyiv Troyitska is located next to the NSC Olimpiyskiy and the Palace of Sports.

Veres Group of Companies is a vertically integrated FMCG business specializing in the production of food products, in particular canned products and sauces.

The group combines 2 processing and 2 agricultural enterprises, a logistics center for product storage and a trading house with a central office in Kyiv. It also includes the largest farm in Ukraine for the cultivation of mushrooms. At the group's facilities, up to 25,000 tons of fruit and vegetable products are processed annually. During the year, including permanent and seasonal employees, the company employs approximately 2,400 people.

Products under TM Veres are supplied to more than 35 countries of the world. The group's share in the domestic market of canned fruit and vegetable products of Ukraine is 30%. The group is one of the TOP-3 producers of canned vegetables in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the materials of the Security Service, new assets of businessman Vadim Novinsky were seized for more than UAH 10.5 billion.

Earlier, Novinsky's property was arrested for UAH 3.5 billion. Novinsky is involved in aiding the aggressor country.

The National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions against the Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the UOC MP Pavlo (Lebid), other representatives of the UOC, and former Member of the Verkhovna Rada Vadim Novinsky.