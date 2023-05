According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), another assets of businessman Vadym Novinsky worth more than UAH 10.5 billion were arrested.

This is stated in the message of the SSU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the list of blocked assets includes 230 real estate objects owned by Novinsky through an offshore trust fund.

Among the arrested property are an elite hotel complex in the center of Kyiv, the sea commercial port Ochakiv, premises of an agricultural holding and shopping centers in various regions of Ukraine.

"It has been established that in order to avoid National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) sanctions, Novinsky re-registered his own assets to several controlled foreign citizens in offshore jurisdictions. To implement the arrangement, he engaged affiliated private notaries and state registrars. However, the Ukrainian special services exposed the criminal scheme and blocked it," the report says.

The report reminds that in April, according to the SSU, Novinsky's property worth more than UAH 3.5 billion hryvnias was arrested.

As part of the criminal proceedings initiated by the investigators of the Security Service under Article 111-2 (assistance to the aggressor state), an investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the guilty to justice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Justice canceled the transfer of assets of the Smart-Holding group to the trust by Novinsky.

In November 2022, former Member of Parliament, businessman Vadym Novinsky signed an agreement to transfer the assets of his Smart-Holding group to a trust.

In December 2022, the NSDC introduced sanctions against the Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the UOC MP Pavlo (Lebid), other representatives of the UOC, and Novinsky.

Smart-Holding controls a number of mining and metallurgical and oil and gas complex enterprises, agriculture, shipbuilding and real estate.