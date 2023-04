According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the property of the former Member of Parliament, Vadim Novinsky, who is involved in aiding the aggressor country, was arrested.

This was reported by the SSU press center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The list of blocked assets includes corporate rights to 40 Ukrainian enterprises and 30 gas wells, where industrial volumes of natural gas are extracted.

The total amount of arrested property is more than UAH 3.5 billion.

It was established that in order to avoid national Security and Defense Council’s (NSDC) sanctions, Novinsky tried to re-register his own industrial facilities to several affiliated commercial structures.

To implement the arrangement, he involved controlled private notaries and state registrars.

Currently, according to SSU materials, the Ministry of Justice has already canceled the illegal actions of the registrars regarding a number of the oligarch's enterprises.

In criminal proceedings under Article 111-2 (assistance to the aggressor state), employees of the Security Service conducted searches in the office premises of enterprises, as well as in the places of work and residence of the persons involved.

During the searches, documents, seals of non-resident companies and pro-Kremlin religious literature were discovered.

An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the guilty to justice.

Investigative actions are conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Novinsky said that he considers the Security and Defense Council's sanctions against him to be persecution for his religious beliefs and support for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and intends to challenge them in court.

The National Security and Defense Council introduced sanctions against the Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the UOC MP Pavlo (Lebid), other representatives of the UOC and former Member of Parliament, Vadim Novinsky.