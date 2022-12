NSDC Imposes Sanctions Against Kyiv Pechersk Lavra Abbot Pavlo, 14 Representatives Of UOC (MP) And Ex-MP Novin

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has imposed sanctions against the Abbot of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate Pavlo (Lebid), 14 representatives of the UOC (Moscow Patriarchate) and former member of the Verkhovna Rada Vadim Novinsky.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a source in the Office of the President.

"Sanctions were imposed on 15 people and Novinsky," the source said.

According to him, the sanctions were applied under the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The reasons for the imposition of sanctions are not specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect a decision by the National Security and Defense Council to ban the activities in Ukraine of religious organizations affiliated with centers of influence in Russia.