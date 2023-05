We All Want To See Different Vladimir Here. Zelenskyy Speaks In The Hague

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his speech at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, said that "everyone wants to see different Vladimir here," referring to Putin, the president of the aggressor country of Russia.

He said this during a visit to The Hague, European Pravda writes.

Zelenskyy expressed hope that Putin will be brought to justice.

"We all want to see different Vladimir here in The Hague," he said, referring to Putin's arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

According to Zelenskyy, Putin "deserves to be convicted" and taken to The Hague.

It will be recalled that in March the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin, considering him guilty of the illegal deportation of thousands of children from Ukraine. The issuance of the warrant means that Putin could be arrested if he goes to any member country of the International Criminal Court.

In addition, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, stated that Russia is using Ukrainian children as war trophies.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has agreed with the International Criminal Court to open a representative office of the ICC in Ukraine.