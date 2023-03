Ukraine has agreed with the International Criminal Court to open an ICC representative office in Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Thursday, at the International Criminal Court building in The Hague, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin and ICC Registrar Peter Lewis signed an agreement to open an International Criminal Court representative office in Ukraine," the statement said.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin called the signing of the document another step towards ensuring full responsibility for international crimes.

"This is just the start, but a solid start. I am convinced that we will not stop until all those responsible for international crimes committed against Ukraine are brought to justice. Including the highest military-political leadership of the criminal regime of the Russian Federation," Kostin said.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that the ICC and the Office of the ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan are tirelessly at the mercy of justice.

"We look forward to further cooperation in the investigation and prosecution of Russian crimes against Ukraine. I firmly believe that our joint efforts will help in building a fairer world," said the prosecutor general.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, the International Criminal Court announced the decision to issue a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.

They are suspected of committing the war crime of illegally deporting children from the occupied territory of Ukraine to Russia at least since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the ICC decision to arrest Putin historic, with which "historical responsibility" will begin.