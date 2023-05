On Thursday, May 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on an official visit to the Netherlands, where he will visit the International Criminal Court and the air force base. Serhii Nikiforov, press secretary of the head of state, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The program of the official visit of the President of Ukraine to the Netherlands has begun. In The Hague, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already held a meeting with the President of the Senate Jan Brown and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Vera Bergkamp," he said.

This will be followed by a visit to the International Criminal Court and a meeting with its President Piotr Hofmanski and Secretary Osvaldo Zavala Aguilar.

Also in the program is Zelenskyy's big address to Dutch society and representatives of international judicial institutions located in The Hague.

Zelenskyy will meet separately with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, and in a tripartite format, also with the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander de Croo.

There will also be an audience with King Willem-Alexander and a visit to the Dutch Air Force base.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, May 3, Zelenskyy made an unexpected visit to Finland, where he took part in the Ukraine-Northern Europe (Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden) summit for further coordination of military aid and European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.