Russians Strikes The Only Working Hypermarket In Kherson This Morning. 3 Killed, 5 Wounded

Around 11 a.m. on May 3, the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, struck the only working hypermarket in Kherson. Three people were killed, five more were wounded.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"Three killed, five injured as of now. These are employees and visitors of the hypermarket," said Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

It is noted that all operational services are in place. People are given help.

"You cannot negotiate with Russian murderers. They must be brought to justice. Or destroyed," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 30, the Russian occupying army attacked Zaporizhzhia with rockets. The houses of one of the private sectors came under attack.

In addition, on the night of May 3, the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, attacked Ukraine with Shaheds. In the city of Kropyvnytskyi, three drones attacked an oil depot.

Meanwhile, in Dnipro, one of the drones reached the target and damaged the administrative building, a fire broke out.

In total, during the night attack by Russian drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 21 of the 26 launched Shaheds. The occupiers launched drones from two directions: from the Bryansk Oblast and from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.