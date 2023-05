Explosions Rang Out In Ukraine Due To Shahed Attack At Night. Air Force Discloses Details

During the night attack by Russian drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 21 of the 26 launched Shaheds.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers launched drones from two directions: from the Bryansk Oblast and from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

"Anti-aircraft missile weapons, aviation and mobile fire groups were used in the areas of responsibility of the Center, East and South air commands," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 1, the network infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson Regions was damaged due to shelling by the Russian occupiers.

On Monday night, Russia launched 18 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles over Ukraine, the air defense forces destroyed 15 of them. Around 02:30 in the morning, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from strategic aviation aircraft - nine Tu-95s from the Olenegorsk area (Murmansk Oblast) and two Tu-160s from the Caspian Sea area.

Meanwhile, according to the General Staff, the Russian Federation is not planning massive missile attacks in the next six months.

And the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense believes that on March 9, during the missile attack on Ukraine, Russia used weapons that it was able to produce and accumulate in a month.