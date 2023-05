On the night of May 3, the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, attacked Ukraine with Shaheds. In the city of Kropyvnytskyi, three drones attacked an oil depot.

This was announced by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andrii Raykovych.

"Today, the Russian aggressor once again attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. There are hits in the Kirovohrad Region. Around three in the morning, three Geran-2 Shaheds attacked an oil depot in the regional center," he said.

It is noted that there were no casualties. The emergency services worked quickly, the liquidation of the consequences of the flight began immediately.

Damage information is being updated.

In addition, the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration urged not to film or post the consequences of today's morning hits in the networks, so as not to help the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the night attack by Russian drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 21 of the 26 launched Shaheds. The occupiers launched drones from two directions: from the Bryansk Oblast and from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

In addition, in Dnipro, one of the drones reached the target and damaged the administration building, causing a fire.