US Ambassador Responds To Russian Missile Strike On Ukraine

Russia has not yet realized that its brutality only reinforces Ukraine's resolve and consolidates Western partners.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has written this on Twitter.

“More lives tragically lost as Russia’s missiles hit another apartment building. Russia still hasn’t learned that its brutality only reinforces Ukrainian resolve and deepens our commitment to support Ukraine in the fight,” she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of April 28, Russian terrorist troops hit a residential building in Uman, Cherkasy Region. The death toll rose to 17. Among the killed were two ten-year-olds.

Also, the Russian occupiers hit Ukrainians in the Kyiv region with missiles, two people were injured.

In addition, as a result of a missile attack in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, a woman and a 2-year-old child were killed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, after the Russians hit a residential building in Uman with missiles, cynically published a photo of the Iskander-K launch, signing it "Exactly on target."