Woman And 2-Year-Old Child Killed As Result Of Missile Attack On Dnipropetrovsk Region

Today, April 28, early in the morning, the army of the aggressor country Russia launched a massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk Region. Military from the Air Command East shot down 7 cruise missiles. However, there is destruction, killed and wounded. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his Telegram channel.

A private house was destroyed in Dnipro. A 2-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman were killed. Three more people were wounded. A 58-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were taken to the hospital in a moderate condition. The 31-year-old man will be treated on an outpatient basis.

It is also noted that the rocket destroyed the building of a private enterprise. The fire that started there has already been extinguished.

"Firefighters are still working on another object, which was mutilated due to an enemy attack. The building base is on fire. The flame has covered 400 square meters. Until now, it has been contained," Lysak's message reads.

The head of the Regional Military Administration added that a 70-year-old woman was injured. Doctors helped her.

In addition, at night, the aggressor shelled the Chervonohryhorivska community of the Nikopol district. No one was hurt. The consequences are currently being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, April 28, during another air attack by the Russian occupiers, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 21 cruise missiles and 2 drones.

In addition, in the morning of April 28, Russian rockets hit a residential building and warehouse buildings in Uman, Cherkasy Region. As a result of the Russian attack, 4 people were killed, 17 were injured. The rescue operation is ongoing.