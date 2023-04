In the city of Uman, rescuers retrieved two more bodies from under the rubble. The total number of people killed in the Russian missile attack has increased to 17 people. This was announced by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, on Friday, April 28.

"Rescuers retrieved two more killed from under the rubble: so far we have 17 civilians of Uman killed by the Russians. The rescue operation continues. A terrible tragedy for the entire Cherkasy Region. We announce a three-day mourning period in the region," Taburets said.

The State Emergency Service clarified that these are data as of 3:00 p.m. Also, 18 people were injured, 17 people were rescued (including three children). 151 people and 38 pieces of equipment were involved in the rescue work, including two canine units.

We will remind, today at 4:30 in the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Uman. One of the rockets hit a nine-story residential building, the first entrance was practically destroyed.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that, according to preliminary data, 109 people lived in this entrance, 46 apartments, of which 27 were completely destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it was known that two ten-year-old children were killed when Russian missiles hit a residential building in Uman, Cherkasy Region. In total, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian missile attack on the city of Uman, Cherkasy Region, was 14.