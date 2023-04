The enemy launched missiles at Ukrayinka in the Kyiv Region, injuring two people.

This follows from a statement by the Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Dnipro, Uman, and Ukrayinka, Kyiv Region. Residential buildings were again hit by Russian missiles. Uman. Two rockets damaged three high-rise buildings. As of 7 a.m., three people were killed, and eight people were injured. They are receiving medical assistance. Search and rescue operations are underway. A woman with a 3-year-old child was killed in Dnipro. Three more people were injured. Two people were injured in Ukrayinka," Klymenko wrote.

The minister added that rescuers and police officers are working at the sites of enemy rocket hits.

All assistance to people will be provided as soon as possible.

Russia once again confirmed its status as a killer country.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the second division of the Patriot air defense system has entered combat duty in Ukraine.

Overnight into Thursday, April 27, the Russians hit Mykolayiv with missiles. One of them hit a high-rise building. Twenty-three people were injured, and one was killed.

According to the South Operational Command, the occupiers attacked Mykolayiv with Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea. The missiles were "directed using terrain features and trajectory changes to complicate detection."