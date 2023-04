"We Will Not Forget Any Crime." Zelenskyy Reacts To Massive Shelling By Russia

Today, April 28, the Russian occupation army attacked the territory of Ukraine with missiles and UAVs. This Russian terror must receive a fair response from Ukraine and the world. We will not forget any crime.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this on Facebook.

"This night, the enemy again attacked Ukraine with missiles and UAVs. The targets of the terrorists are civilians and objects. As a result of the missile attack on Uman, about 10 apartment buildings were damaged. In one of them, the entire entrance was destroyed. People remain under the rubble. Unfortunately, there are injured and killed, among them a child. In Dnipro, terrorist shelling took the life of a child," the message reads.

President Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to all those who lost relatives and loved ones due to Russian terror.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters; to those who help overcome the consequences of enemy attacks and who protect our people.

"This Russian terror must receive a fair response from Ukraine and the world. And it will. Each such attack, each evil against our country and people only brings the terrorist state closer to failure and punishment, not the other way around, as they think. We will not forget any crime, we will not allow any occupier to escape responsibility," Zelenskyy emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of April 28, Russian rockets hit a residential building and warehouse buildings in Uman, Cherkasy Region. As of 8:30 a.m., Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported four killed and 17 injured.

In addition, today, April 28, early in the morning, the army of the aggressor country Russia launched a massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk Region. Military from the Air Command East shot down 7 cruise missiles. However, there is destruction, killed and wounded.

A high-rise building was also damaged as a result of a rocket attack in the Kyiv Region, and a 13-year-old child was injured.

Meanwhile, 11 enemy cruise missiles and 2 UAVs were destroyed in the airspace of the city of Kyiv.

In total, on April 28, during another air attack by the Russian occupiers, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 21 cruise missiles, as well as 2 drones.