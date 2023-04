Child Injured And High-Rise Building Caught Fire As Result Of Rocket Strike On Kyiv Region

A high-rise building was damaged as a result of a rocket strike on the Kyiv Region, and a 13-year-old child was injured.

This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Under the procedural leadership of the juvenile prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, an investigation into the criminal proceedings was initiated on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, in the morning of April 28, the troops of the aggressor country launched a missile attack on the territory of the Kyiv Region.

As a result of the attack, a residential high-rise building in the town of Ukrayinka was damaged, and a fire broke out there.

According to preliminary data, a 13-year-old child was injured.

Currently, prosecutors, investigators and experts are working on the spot, who record the crime of the Russian army, as well as rescuers.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers fired missiles on the Kyiv Region.

On the morning of April 28, Russian missiles hit a residential building and warehouse buildings in Uman, Cherkasy Region. As a result of the Russian attack, 6 people were killed, 17 were injured, the rescue operation is ongoing.