On the morning of April 28, a total of 11 enemy cruise missiles and two UAVs were destroyed in the airspace of the city of Kyiv. Civilian casualties and destruction of residential facilities or infrastructure were not recorded.

This follows from a statement by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko.

"According to the clarified information, the attack was carried out from strategic aviation planes. According to preliminary data, 11 cruise missiles were destroyed in the airspace of Kyiv. In addition to the missiles, two UAVs were shot down (the type of drones is being determined)," the message says.

Previously, due to falling debris in the Obolonskyi District of the capital, a local power line was cut off, and the road surface was damaged.

Popko reported no casualties among the civilian population and no destruction of residential facilities or infrastructure. The information is checked and clarified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, today, April 28, during another air attack by the Russian occupiers, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed 21 cruise missiles and two drones.

On the morning of April 28, Russian missiles hit a residential building and warehouse buildings in Uman, Cherkasy region. Currently, it is known that four people were killed and 17 were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the city. The rescue operation is ongoing.

In addition, the Russian occupiers fired missiles at Ukrayinka in the Kyiv region, injuring two people.