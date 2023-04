The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution according to which the forced deportation of people from Ukraine by the aggressor state of Russia has signs of genocide. PACE welcomes the decision of the International Criminal Court on the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Commissioner for Children's Rights of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova.

Member of Parliament, member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE Oleksii Honcharenko announced this on Telegram on Thursday, April 27.

Honcharenko stressed that the PACE resolution is extremely important, since for the first time the term "genocide" is mentioned in relation to the actions of the Russian Federation in an official document of this level, and it is noted that all cases should be investigated, and all those involved should be held responsible.

"The Parliamentary Assembly welcomes the decision of the International Criminal Court on the arrest warrant for Russian President Putin and the Commissioner for Children's Rights of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova. And this is one of the main decisions of PACE in this resolution. Not all PACE members are countries that have ratified the Rome Statute. (Charter for which issued the arrest of Putin). And it is the adoption of this resolution that EXPANDS the circle of countries where Putin is officially considered a suspect in war crimes," the MP said.

According to him, PACE confirmed that Putin is a wanted war criminal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 26, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) supported a resolution on the creation of an international tribunal over the military-political leadership of Russia and Belarus.

On October 13, 2022, PACE recognized the Russian regime as terrorist.

Recall, on March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin for a war crime in the form of illegal deportation of children and illegal movement of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.